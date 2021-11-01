Argus Leader Closing Down Sioux Falls Printing Plant

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader newspaper announced Monday that they will be closing down their facility at 200 S. Minnesota Ave in SIoux Falls. The closure is effective Dec. 5, 2021.

The Argus Leader printing operations along with those of the Aberdeen American News, Farm Forum, and Watertown Public Opinion will be moving to Des Moines, Ia.

The Argus parent company, Gannett, stated that the 24 people currently working in the press room ”will be allowed to seek employment elsewhere in Gannett or will receive severance”.

The Argus Leaders news director Cory Myers stated the move is the “result of further consolidation in the newspaper industry.”

The newspaper has a deep history in the State of South Dakota. According to the Encyclopedia of the Great Plains ...

“The Argus Leader, published in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the survivor of a number of newspapers that have existed in that community since its first founding in 1857. It is the product of a merger of two early papers: the Sioux Falls Argus, a weekly paper begun in 1881, and the Sioux Falls Leader, which was founded in 1883. The consolidation occurred in 1887, and the name was hyphenated until December 3, 1979.”

