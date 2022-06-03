You Can Own A Minnesota Newspaper Business For Free!

Have you always dreamed of being a business owner but didn't have the money?

Well, have I got good news for you.

You can own your very own newspaper business and it won't cost you a dime.

The owner of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger in Minnesota is eager to give up the paper. In fact, he's giving it away. And I mean for free.

He's planning on leaving for Ukraine and assit in efforts there. But first, he wants to leave the paper in good hands. To get the paper, absolutely free of charge, the next owner has to do just one thing: show that he or she has the knowledge, experience and drive to take on the challenge. He says it's profitable, debt-free, and has advertisers with around 500 subscribers.

You can check out details and more information here.

The paper offices are located near New Ulm and covers the western half of Nicollet County.