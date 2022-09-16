Which Countries Import the Most South Dakota Products?
It's a very big number for a state with a very small population.
Estimates put exports of South Dakota products at well over $1 billion dollars annually and it's not just in agriculture.
Things like beverages, spirits, and vinegar; nuclear reactors, boilers, and machinery; and optic, photo, medical, and surgical instruments generate hundreds of millions of dollars for South Dakota's economy each year.
So just where in the world are all of these products going?
According to a Stacker list of the countries that South Dakota exports the most goods to, data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Commerce shows goods from the Mount Rushmore heading to just about every part of the globe.
Here are the top ten places:
BIGGEST IMPORTERS OF SOUTH DAKOTA PRODUCTS
1. Canada: ($726.3 million)
- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($160.3 million)
- Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar ($152.0 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($103.2 million)
2. Mexico ($425.4 million)
- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($165.8 million)
- Food Industry Residues & Waste; Prep Animal Feed ($162.6 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($16.5 million)
3. China ($129.6 million)
- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($42.8 million)
- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($19.8 million)
- Pharmaceutical Products ($16.4 million)
4. Japan ($119.6 million)
- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($71.5 million)
- Prep Of Meat, Fish, Crustaceans Etc, and Insects ($21.9 million)
- Salt; Sulfur; Earth & Stone; Lime & Cement Plaster ($15.2 million)
5. South Korea ($59.6 million)
- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($21.1 million)
- Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar ($17.3 million)
- Dairy Products; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($4.2 million)
6. Germany ($41.5 million)
- Plastics And Articles Thereof ($12.1 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.6 million)
- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($5.0 million)
7. Australia ($31.6 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.2 million)
- Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.3 million)
- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.1 million)
8. Philippines ($28.6 million)
- Oil Seeds Etc.; Misc Grain, Seed, Fruit, Plant Etc ($26.3 million)
- Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($1.4 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($370,587)
9. Belgium ($26.8 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($25.0 million)
- Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($791,196)
- Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instruments Etc ($253,842)
10. United Kingdom ($24.4 million)
- Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($7.8 million)
- Impregnated Etc Text Fabrics; Text Art For Industry ($5.2 million)
- Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($2.2 million)