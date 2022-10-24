Prairie Berry/Miner Brewing Taproom Closing in Sioux Falls

Beer and wine lovers in Sioux Falls are about to lose one of their taproom options.

The Miner Brewing Company/Prairie Berry Winery taproom at the Western Mall is closing in November.

The November 12 closing was officially announced on social media Monday (October 24) morning.

Prairie Berry Winery got its start in Hill City in the Black Hills in 1999.

Miner Brewing Company was added at the Hill City location in 2013.

Both of the company's Black Hills locations will remain open.

The Sioux Falls taproom first opened downtown on 8th Street in 2014. The taproom moved to the Western Mall four years later.

