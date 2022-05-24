New Starbucks Location Coming to Sioux Falls

The Starbucks footprint in Sioux Falls is continuing to grow.

Sioux Falls Business is reporting that the national coffee chain will be opening another location in South Dakota's largest city in early 2023.

Currently, the Seattle-based company has seven stand-alone locations in Sioux Falls, as well as spots in the Downtown Hilton Garden Inn, Hy-Vee (5 locations), and Target (2 locations).

69th Street and Cliff Avenue - Sioux Falls Google Maps loading...

Starbucks' latest entry into the Sioux Falls market will be a location northeast corner of 69th Street and Cliff Avenue, as part of a new retail shopping center managed by Lloyd Companies.

The 2,600-square-foot store is slated to have a drive-thru window and is expected to open in early 2023.

The southeast Starbucks is one of six new locations currently in the works for Sioux Falls. Other locations are planned for:

41st Street and Ellis Road

85th Street and Minnesota Avenue

12th Street and Interstate 29

Two northwest Sioux Falls locations

