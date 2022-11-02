Sioux Falls Starbucks Shops Bring Holiday Cheer On Thursday

The weather outside is not so frightful in the Sioux Empire right now. But when Jack Frost comes around, you will want some holiday cheer to keep you warm. Luckily, Christmas is coming early across the Sioux Empire.

Starbucks made the exciting announcement on it's social media accounts about its Christmas cups and drink menu. They coming back to Starbucks storefronts across the country beginning Thursday, November 3rd. Wow! The holidays are really here!

Get our free mobile app

Say goodbye to Pumpkin Spice lattes and hello to Peppermint Mocha! The first sips of the season are at Starbucks for the holidays. Besides the delicious Peppermint Mocha, other holidays drinks available at Starbucks coffee shops include Caramel Brulée Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and Chestnut Praline Latte.

But wait, there's more! Starbucks is also offering coffee drinkers cold brews this holiday season. Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew are perfect for the most magical time of the year.

Besides the excitement of the sweet holiday drinks, Starbucks fans always love the designs on the holiday cups. Starbucks officials tells its coffee drinkers that the "four new Starbucks holiday cup designs offer the comforts and cheer of the season, each wrapped up like a gift." Designers really brought the holidays to life by creating holidays sparkles, ornaments and snowflakes. These holiday cups really give you a sense of some seasonal joy!

Tis the season for peppermint coffee and toasted marshmallows!

2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park South Dakota. A holiday tradition continues with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls