The other day I was watching the NFL games on our local affiliate and a commercial popped up plugging a Sioux Falls website I had never heard of before.

It got me asking myself, what is SiouxFallsOpenForBusiness.com all about?

When you go to the website, it references a ordinance in the Sioux Falls area that will be on the ballot this November.

It refers to a proposed processing plant for Wholestone Farms that is scheduled to be built within the city limits of Sioux Falls.

The proponents of the processing plant are pointing to the economic impact this new plant will bring to the city and the state as well as the additional assistance it gives the agricultural industry throughout the state of South Dakota.

Some state politicians including the Governor are pointing to other future business going away if such a ordinance was created in Sioux Falls.

The opposition seems to reference the odor that may come from a processing plant and some of the environmental concerns they have.

The website though points out that the new plant will be "clean, modern and environmentally friendly", which counteracts the opposition.

It will be very interesting to see how the voters respond to a very high stakes issue this November for the state and the city of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls already hosts the Smithfield processing plant near Falls Park and by adding this plant, the city would house a significant percentage of pork processing for the country.

To read more for yourself and check out the aforementioned website, you can check it out here.