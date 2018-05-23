Arsenal Hires Unai Emery as Arsene Wenger’s Successor

LONDON (AP) — Unai Emery is the biggest change to come to Arsenal in 22 years, but the club's new head coach wants things to look very much the same when the Gunners are playing.

The 46-year-old Spaniard became the Premier League club's first managerial hire since 1996 when the club ended weeks of speculation by announcing that Emery was the replacement for Arsene Wenger.

Following two seasons with French champion Paris Saint-Germain, Emery has been charged with arresting the club's slide without altering its famed style of play, as Arsenal prepares to enter a second consecutive season without Champions League football.

The fluid, possession-dominant style of football that Arsenal became known for under Wenger is something both the club and Emery want to maintain.

A former midfielder with Real Sociedad, Emery coached Valencia from 2008-12 before taking charge of Sevilla in 2013, following a brief spell at Spartak Moscow.

Emery's reputation was elevated after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles, but he couldn't make an impact in the continent's more illustrious competition.

