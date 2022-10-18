Sioux Falls CFC Joins Overtime to Talk Successful First Season

Sioux Falls City Football Club's inaugural season came and went in a flash. After a wildly successful first campaign as members of the WPSL right here in the Sioux Empire, we talked with one of the owners, Emily Thomas, about what's ahead for the team.

Appearing on the Tuesday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, Thomas detailed the season that was, as well as some of the details of the operation and what is in the future plans for Sioux Falls City.

In addition to discussing those points, Jeff talks with Emily about the growth of the sport of soccer and women's soccer in our area, and how anyone can get involved.

Here is entire interview that aired on Tuesday's show:

You can find out more about Sioux Falls City Football Club by visiting their website here.

In addition, you can visit the team's twitter page here.

