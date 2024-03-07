USWNT Past Canada to Gold Cup Final
Alyssa Naeher saved three penalty attempts and made one herself as the United States beat Canada in a shootout to earn a hard-fought win at rain-soaked Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Wednesday night to set up a showdown with Brazil in the Concacaf W Gold Cup final.
The game began despite the conditions, and Jaedyn Shaw took advantage of a back pass by the Canada defense that stopped short of goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan because of the waterlogged surface to open the scoring for the U.S. in the 20th minute.
Although the conditions on the field were a slight improvement from the first half, neither team was able to mount any kind of organized attack on goal after the break until Canada's Ashley Lawrence picked up a ball on the right flank and floated in a perfect cross that Jordyn Huitema headed past Naeher to send the game to extra time.
But Naeher collided with Vanessa Gilles toward the end of extra time and, after a look at the pitchside monitor, the referee awarded Canada a penalty, which Adriana Leon converted to send the game to a shootout.
The U.S. now plays Brazil, which beat Mexico 3-0 earlier on Wednesday, in the final on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium.
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
Best Time To Have A Good Time in South Dakota
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts