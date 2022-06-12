2022 South Dakota State Women’s Soccer Schedule Released

The 2022 women's soccer season is quickly approaching and the SDSU Jackrabbits released their schedule this week.

Their 2022 schedule is full of some great match-ups including an exhibition against Augustan University, their opening game against Arizona State and a home game against USD to name a few.

Here is the complete list of games on their 2022 schedule.

Also, here is the complete release from South Dakota State women's soccer.

South Dakota State soccer has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022 season. The Jackrabbits' slate features 18 regular season matches, including 10 home games at Fishback Soccer Park. SDSU will also play a pair of exhibition contests and an intrasquad scrimmage. SDSU opens the season with a trio of games over six days in Arizona, taking on Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona August 18-23 before returning to Brookings for its home opener against Bemidji State August 28. Seven straight home games highlight the Jackrabbits' schedule. The home stand will begin with Drake on September 4 and run through a match against Omaha on October 2. State kicks off the Summit League schedule with in-state rival South Dakota September 24 at home. South Dakota State will look to defend its 2021 Summit League tournament crown with postseason play beginning October 28. The Summit League Championship will expand to a six-team event in 2022 and will take place over the course of two weekends. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place October 28-30 and the championship match will take place Saturday, November 5. The locations will be based on seeding with the top two seeds hosting two games on the opening weekend and the highest-remaining seed hosting the title game. Season tickets will be sold for $40 and go on sale July 1. More information on how to purchase season tickets will be shared in late June.

Get our free mobile app

For more information on the SDSU women's soccer team, their current roster and more news surrounding the athletic department, you can visit their team website.