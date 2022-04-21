Women’s Premier Soccer League Team Set to Debut in Sioux Falls

There have been a ton of exciting recent developments regarding sports in the Sioux Empire, and another is on its way. News broke recently that a Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) team is set to debut in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls City Football Club or SFCFC will be the area's new expansion team and offers another great sporting event for residents to take in.

The Sioux Empire is home to many professional sports, and now amateur women's soccer is in the fold as well.

There will be a press conference on April 28th where more information will be released, but you can find the team's official site here.

The new club will begin competition in May of 2022 as part of the Central Region of the Northern Conference of the WPSL. For a full list of teams that compete in the WPSL, they can be found at the official site.

Here are the mission and vision statements for the club, per the official release:

Mission Statement: Empowering women through soccer

Vision Statement: Sioux Falls City FC is a community-focused amateur soccer club that strives to provide the highest level of developmental soccer opportunities for elite women soccer players in the Sioux Falls region. Through support and collaboration with businesses and community-based organizations, we will uphold the values of INTEGRITY, AUTHENTICITY, and PURPOSE.

It's another exciting sport and team coming soon to the Sioux Empire. Play is set to begin in May of 2022, as Sioux Falls CFC hopes to make its presence felt in the WPSL.