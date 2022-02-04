There’s A New Women’s Soccer Team Coming To Sioux Falls

If you're a fan of watching soccer or actually playing on the field, this is your chance for some outstanding sports entertainment. Plus...this is a huge opportunity for women soccer players looking to get back in action.

The Women’s Premier Soccer League (otherwise known as W.P.S.L.) is proud to announce it’s coming to Sioux Falls with a new 2022 season expansion team. The name for this Sioux Falls soccer team is currently Sioux Falls City FC.

The Women’s Premier Soccer League is surely bringing a higher level of soccer competition not only to the City of Sioux Falls, but also to female soccer athletes. In a recent press release, Melissa Nelson of the Sioux Falls City FC says:

“We are excited to bring an elite level of women’s soccer to Sioux Falls and look forward to fulfilling our mission of empowering women through soccer."

The purpose of the Sioux Falls City FC is to form "a community-focused amateur soccer club that strives to provide the highest level of developmental soccer opportunities for elite female soccer players in the Sioux Falls region." There is no word yet on where the venue for the team will be located, team logos or colors, or a final coaching staff. This is truly only the infancy stages of the new Women’s Premier Soccer League coming to Sioux Falls.

The Women’s Premier Soccer League is an amateur women's soccer league in the United States and Canada. There are more than 125 clubs in 35 states. Now, South Dakota can be included in this list!

This program will be amazing for encouraging girls and women to play soccer and sports in general! Girl power!

