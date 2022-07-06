SDSU Soccer and Volleyball Tickets on Sale for 2022

Now that the 4th of July is in the rearview mirror, many sports fans are focusing on their Fall plans that include attending sports events across the country.

Locally, many SDSU fans are gearing up for a fun Fall of football, soccer, and volleyball.

For South Dakota State soccer and volleyball fans, the time is now to buy your tickets for 2022.

All tickets for South Dakota State volleyball and soccer are on sale as of July 1, 2022.

Here is the official release from the South Dakota State Athletic Department. Volleyball season tickets start at $50 for general admission with a $100 courtside option. Courtside tickets can be requested online and will be awarded based on Jackrabbit Club priority points. The Jackrabbits went 19-12 overall last year and 10-4 at home. In 2021, SDSU made its first appearance in the Summit League postseason in more than 10 seasons and advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament. Soccer season tickets are $40. SDSU finished 2021 17-4-1 overall and was a perfect 9-0 at Fishback Park. The Jackrabbits were one of three teams in the country that did not lose a home game last season and have not lost at home since September 10, 2018, a streak of 32 consecutive games. SDSU won the Summit League postseason tournament and advanced to the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Tickets can be purchased online starting at 7 a.m. CT Friday at JackrabbitTickets.com or at the Jackrabbit Ticket Office located at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium starting at 9 a.m. CT.

For more information on the Jackrabbit soccer team, Jackrabbit volleyball team, and other news surrounding their athletic department, you can visit their website.