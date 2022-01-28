Are You a Fan of the Official Name of Minnesota’s New Soccer Team?

Get our free mobile app

After a long search, Minnesota's new women's soccer team has just released its official name and logo.

The organizers of Minnesota's new women's soccer team, which is getting set to play in the USL-W league starting later this spring, launched its own contest to find an official team name last September.

At that time, they released 16 possible names for the new team, with investor voters narrowing down that list (only investors in the team, which will be community-owned, got to vote).

Here are the 16 finalists investors voted on:

Minnesota Aurora

Minnesota Vortex

Minnesota Dark Sky

Minnesota Whitetails

Minnesota Foxfire

Arctic Minnesota

Minnesota Myriad

Black Oak Minnesota

Minnesota Red Pines

Iron Minnesota

Minnesota Suffragettes

Portage Minnesota

Minnesota Temperance

River Minnesota

Minnesota Violets

Roaring Minnesota

Then, in early December, the team narrowed those 16 names down to 3 finalists: Arctic Minnesota, Minnesota Aurora and Minnesota Foxfire! And, now, the team announced its official name and unveiled the team logo too:

It's officially Minnesota Aurora FC! Check out the logo and a special video the team put together to unveil its new name below!

Finding a team name can be a little tricky. Some Minnesota sports team names are no-brainers, like the Twins or Vikings. Even the name Timberwolves makes sense, given the fact that wolves are native to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Minnesota Wild also used a similar process to find their name. Though it's still unpopular with some Minnesotans, 'Wild' was chosen from a field of 13,000 submissions in a contest before the team joined the NHL back in 1997. (Other finalists then included Blue Ox, Freeze, Northern Lights, Voyageurs and White Bears.)

