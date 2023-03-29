The Vikings Have One Of The Most Popular Jerseys In The NFL

The Vikings are, of course, the favorite NFL team across the Land of 10,000 Lakes and now comes word that the Vikings jerseys are some of the most popular in the NFL too.

The Minnesota Vikings have been a member of the National Football League (NFL) since 1961 when the then-new franchise became the 14th member of the league. And, like many NFL teams, they've retained their distinctive purple, gold, and white color scheme that's been reflected in their team helmets and uniforms over the past 62 years. (And, since 2016, on the seats at US Bank Stadium as well.)

And those distinctive Purple Pride jerseys we often see here in Minnesota are apparently some of the most popular across the rest of the NFL too. At least, according to this new survey done by the number-crunchers at Gambling.com.

By analyzing the Google Search volumes for terms surrounding both the purchase and the general interest in the jersey of every team in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and some of Europe’s elite Soccer clubs, the teams with the most in-demand jerseys in America have been ranked.

Out of all those pro sports teams' jerseys, the result showed that the Los Angeles Dodgers jersey from Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most in-demand jersey in America with a staggering 2 million annual Google searches. The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and came in second with 1.98 million searches, followed by MLB's Houston Astros with 1.85 million searches.

Get our free mobile app

But when you look at just NFL jerseys, the Vikings leap up to 8th place with 771,600 Google searches! 8 out of 32 isn't too bad, is it? It's 11 spots higher than the arch-rival Green Bay Packers, whose jersey placed 17th.

Here's the list of the Most Popular NFL Jerseys (and their Google searches), according to Gambling.com:

Philadelphia Eagles - 1,977,120 San Francisco 49ers - 1,589,280 Dallas Cowboys - 1,375,800 Las Vegas Raiders - 921,720 Pittsburgh Steelers - 879,600 Kansas City Chiefs - 796,440 Cincinnati Bengals - 792,360 Minnesota Vikings - 771,600 New England Patriots - 758,640 Arizona Cardinals - 756,960 Carolina Panthers - 734,280 Miami Dolphins - 664,080 Cleveland Browns - 639,840 New York Giants - 628,440 Denver Broncos - 615,240 Seattle Seahawks - 592,800 Green Bay Packers - 552,960 Detroit Lions - 547,920 Chicago Bears - 532,200 New York Jets - 524,640 Buffalo Bills - 486,840 Tennessee Titans - 461,520 Los Angeles Rams - 439,560 Los Angeles Chargers - 392,400 New Orleans Saints - 391,440 Atlanta Falcons - 383,520 Indianapolis Colts - 380,880 Baltimore Ravens - 285,240 Washington Commanders - 271,200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 265,800 Houston Texans - 263,880 Jacksonville Jaguars - 204,720

The Viking's 8th-place finish in jersey popularity is pretty good, isn't it? So is it surprising to learn that it's a member of the Vikings who is the highest-paid pro athlete here in Minnesota, as well? Keep scrolling to see who it is-- and how much they made last year!

The 10 Highest Paid Athletes in Minnesota Who are the 10 highest-paid professional athletes in the Land of 10,000 Lakes? Take a look...