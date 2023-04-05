Iowa Fans Get One Last Chance To Say ‘Thank You’ And Goodbye

There are certain things in life that you simply don't want to let go of. Fans just can't get enough of this Iowa women's basketball team. They soared to unparalleled heights. They were brash in their success, and humble in defeat. They proved that there are still role models left in the world of sports. The University of Iowa is planning an end-of-the-season celebration for this great Iowa team next week. One last chance to say thank you, and goodbye.

First, the goodbyes. Iowa will return plenty of firepower to next year's team, but it will be missing two amazing seniors. Monika Czinano was a four-time first-team All-Big Ten selection for the Hawkeyes. Her post moves were polished and tough to stop. Rarely did she even need a dribble to score. Her inside game complimented the outside shooting of Caitlin Clark and the other Hawkeye sharpshooters.

Senior McKenna Warnock finished her Hawkeye career in the National Championship game with Czinano. The 5th year senior could have come back to Iowa on a COVID year but instead will head to dental school. Warnock was a glue player for Iowa. She could hit the three and rebound with the best of post players inside the paint. Her experience and leadership will be missed.

KCRG reports that the University of Iowa will hold an end-of-the-year celebration for the Iowa women next Friday, April 14th at the Pentacrest starting at 5:30 p.m. Speakers will include head coach Lisa Bluder, the two Iowa seniors Czinano and Warnock and everyone's player of the year Caitlin Clark. All of Iowa's trophies from an amazing season will also be on display and prizes will be given away to fans in attendance. It will be one final chance for fans to say thank you to this Iowa team for an amazing season of highlights we won't soon forget.

