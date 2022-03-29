DASC in Sioux Falls Announces Jean Bowar Scholarship

If you have had anything to do with soccer in Sioux Falls or South Dakota, it is very likely you have crossed paths with Jean Bowar.

After serving the soccer community with roles both at Sioux Falls Soccer and Dakota Alliance soccer for more than 35 years, Jean recently retired.

Dakota Alliance Soccer Club in Sioux Falls has announced that they are creating a scholarship in her honor for all the work she did and to have a impact on the soccer community for years to come.

They created the Jean Bowar Recreational Scholarship to help benefit the youth of today and the youth of tomorrow.

Here is the release from DASC with the information on the scholarship and more on Jean's great career within the soccer world here in South Dakota.

Jean Bowar was an administrator at Sioux Falls Soccer and Dakota Alliance Soccer Club for 35 years. Upon her retirement in 2022, this scholarship was created in her honor. The scholarship contains 2 separate awards. $1,000 for a graduating senior boy with plans to continue his education

$1,000 for a graduating senior girl with plans to continue her education Applicant is required to have been a participant in the DASC Recreational Program. Application Deadline is May 1st 2022. For more details, please click on the link below and scroll to the bottom of the page: https://www. dakotaalliancesoccer.com/ financial-aid

For more information on the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club, their current programs or for future schedules, you can visit their website.