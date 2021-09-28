Bachelorette and South Dakota Native Split Up…Again

Well..."Bachelor Nation" believed in the whirlwind romance and engagement of Bachelorette Clare Crawley and South Dakota native Dale Moss. However as the famous saying goes, nothing lasts forever. Especially when you're dating someone in front of millions of people on a reality show.

After trying to work out their differences, Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have parted ways. Again. Their rekindled romance has only been official for two months. However, the couple claimed they were together for a year. That's another story for another day.

The entertainment website E! News recently reported that fans have noticed on social media that Clare and Dale have been silent about their relationship since early September. Bachelor Nation even noted that Clare did not wish the Brandon native happy birthday this past week.

E! News said they have "reached out to Dale and Clare's reps for comment and has not heard back. Page Six, who cited an insider, was first to report the breakup."

During Clare and Dale's first separation, the Brandon Valley alum explained to his Instagram followers in January 2021 that The Bachelorette pair "have decided to go our separate ways." Dale explains,

"We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

Since then, that post on Dale's Instagram page has been deleted.

In a previous story, fans first spotted the couple in Venice, Florida when they reunited in February 2021. They were walking hand-in-hand at some points during their casual stroll in the sunshine state. Dale and Clare were also seen at Nokomo's Sunset Hut that night to enjoy a couple of drinks. Apparently, insiders told E! News they "were all smiles" and enjoying each other's company.

This Bachelorette relationship has been off and on for quite some time. So this breakup is not the most "shocking" announcement in Bachelor history.

Who's know...they might just get back together one more time!

