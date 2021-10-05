Another Well-Known South Dakota Face To Be On ‘Bachelorette’

If you are a South Dakota State University football fan, then you might recognize this familiar Jackrabbit.

Following in the footsteps of fellow Jackrabbit alum Dale Moss, Bryan Witzmann is set to compete for Minnesota native, Michelle Young's heart on the upcoming 18th season of The Bachelorette. Bryan is just one of 30 gentlemen included in Michelle Young's season. This former NFL athlete could just steal the Minnesota teacher's heart. However, anyone who knows Bryan knows that he is not your typical football player.

According to the SDSU's 2013 football roster, Bryan had a pretty successful career as a Jackrabbit both on and off the field. The offensive lineman and Wisconsin native was the starting left tackle for the Jackrabbits for all 35 scheduled games during his first three seasons. Bryan earned different various awards such as All-America Honors from both The Sports Network (First Team) and The Associated Press (Second Team). Off the field, Bryan dedicated his academic abilities to earning a degree in Civil Engineering. Wow, that's one smart rabbit!

Get our free mobile app

After his time at SDSU came to an end, Bryan pursued a career in the NFL. He took his talents to various teams like the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, as well as two stops with the Kanas City Chiefs. Nowadays, you can find Bryan traveling the world, enjoying some great food, and just looking for someone to experience life with. Not too much to ask, right?

Be sure to cheer Bryan on as he begins his journey on The Bachelorette on Tuesday, October 19th on ABC. Let's just hope Bryan makes it longer than four episodes...that's a joke. I'm just kidding!

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year