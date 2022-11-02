Banished Words and Phrases In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Ya know how some words and phrases are so over-used that they drive you crazy? Here are some of those from 2022 that need to be banished!

Every year since 1976 Lake Superior State University in Michigan comes out with an annual list of overused or annoying words or phrases that everyone should just stop using.

People send in their recommendations and the submissions are distilled down into a top 10 list.

Here are the 2022 Banished Words or Phrases.

1. Wait, What?

2. No Worries

3. At The End Of The Day

4. That Being Said

5. Asking For A Friend

6. Circle Back

7. Deep Dive

8. New Normal

9. You’re On Mute

10. Supply Chain

What do you think is missing from the list? If you've got one that bugs the heck outta ya, you can submit it for the Lake Superior State University 2023 list of Banished Words or Phrases.