BBB Says Watch Out for These Scams Near Sioux Falls

With all of the scams going on these days, it's important to keep your guard up. One of the best tools to use is the BBB Scam Tracker, which shows what scams are popping up the most in your area.

Whether it's credit card fraud, IRS or Government imposter trickery, or even bogus debts; these are some of the biggest scams in the area this month.

Scam Description: Tech Support Fraud. Reported on March 10th

Scammer called posing as a rep for Dish network. Saying that I had to update my equipment. They mentioned that the equipment wouldn't work unless I got this update. Used my credit card to pay the amount that they requested. I then called Dish Network and they told me that this was a scam. The name of the company that was charged to my credit card was Global Union. -Money Lost: $256.00

Scam Description: Credit Card Scam. Reported on March 9th.

My bank notified me of 2 "suspicious" charges from "The Good Buyer" and I have no idea who this is. -Money Lost: $9,100

Scam Description: Online Purchase Scam: Reported on March 7th

I had received an email telling me my washing machine was ordered/shipping soon. It looked like a legitimate PayPal notification. I called the number provided to question this, no answer, so I looked up PayPal number to call. After I had a representative on the phone he acted like he couldn't hear me and called me back. Got me to put an app on my phone so he could see my phone, telling me he had to "clean my server". Then proceeded to send himself money! -Money Lost: $1,270

These are just three examples of some of the things to watch out for in and around our area. The point is: Be on your guard when receiving random phone calls, e-mails, and messages. When in doubt, use your best judgment and don't give away your personal information.

