Beer and Concession Prices to be Cheap at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl concession prices will be super low this year as the Mercedes Benz Stadium where the game will be played plans on keeping their fan friendly prices for the big game.

During all events at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, they implemented "fan friendly pricing" in which hot dogs cost $2, nachos cost $3 and beers cost only $5.

That pales in comparison to other venues across the country and certainly pales in comparison to prices for concessions and alcohol during a Super Bowl.

According to ESPN, at US Bank Stadium for Super Bowl LII, hot dogs cost $6, while beer was going for $1.10 more per 20 ounces.

Even dating back to Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, prices were a lot different for alcohol.

I love the fact that the folks who run the Mercedes Benz Stadium are keeping the prices the way they are for the fans to have some sort of value during their trip to the Super Bowl.

Fans will spend thousands on tickets, hotel and transportation, so to get a little bit of relief when they hit the concession stands is pretty cool.

Super Bowl LIII will be played on February 3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta and ESPN 99.1 will have complete coverage leading up to the big game with Overtime being LIVE on Radio Row all week from noon to 3 PM CT.