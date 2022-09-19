Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity

If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.

The South Dakota Beard Clash is not only a competition, but also an event to raise money for local Sioux Empire charities. Each year the Falls Facial Hair Foundation picks a charity to donate proceeds from the South Dakota Beard Clash. This year, the Falls Facial Hair Foundation wanted to support the Teddy Bear Den.

Men with long beards, fashionable mustaches, and bold costumes competed in numerous categories in one of the largest beard competitions in the nation. Money from raffle tickets along with live and silent auction items went directly towards the Teddy Bear Den, which supports the economically disadvantaged pregnant women in the Sioux Falls community.

If you missed all the wild beards from the South Dakota Beard Clash, check out these pictures that you just have to see to believe.

2022 South Dakota Beard Clash