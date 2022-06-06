‘BOOM’ Box Bomb Scare Causes Evacuation at South Dakota Mall

Get our free mobile app

A suspicious package caused the bomb squad to get called to a South Dakota mall on Friday.

According to Dakota News Now, a box was found inside the Macy's wing at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls that no one seemed to be in control of. "BOOM" was written in chalk in two places within ten or fifteen feet of the box.

The Sioux Falls Police Bomb Squad was called out to deal with it. Nothing concerning was found inside the box. A portion of the mall was evacuated for roughly an hour.

Today, Sioux Falls police announced that the "suspicious person" they interviewed on Friday following the incident was 31-year-old Daniel Brisbin of Sioux Falls. He is facing a charge of disorderly conduct and could face additional charges in connection with this incident.

In April, Brisbin was charged with reckless burning after setting fire to an object in a street and another a few feet from a house, using stolen hand sanitizer as an accelerant.