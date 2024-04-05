Bronny James Entering NBA Draft, Transfer Portal

USC freshman guard Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility and will also enter the transfer portal, he said Friday on Instagram.

James had been expected to have a major impact on USC after earning McDonald's All American honors in high school, but a July cardiac arrest episode and a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect sidelined him for five months and severely impacted his productivity as a freshman at USC.

James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes a game

USC coach Andy Enfield recently left for SMU, and the Trojans hired Arkansas' Eric Musselman on Thursday.

In the aftermath of the cardiac arrest and heart procedure, James will need to be evaluated and approved by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel before he can become eligible to participate in team workouts or the draft combine in May or be selected in the draft.

If Bronny James decides to return to college and transfer elsewhere, Duquesne is expected to be among his prominent considerations, sources said.

