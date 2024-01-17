Buffalo Bills Bring Back Former Player for Sunday’s Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills have a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, but should have a normal practice on Thursday, weather permitting.

There is still a winter storm warning for all of Erie County until 7 pm on Thursday. 20-22 inches fell in Hamburg, Orchard Park and South Buffalo, with an incredible 30 inches in Lackawanna. The lake effect snow band will reorganize and come back to the Buffalo metro and south towns this afternoon and evening.

The Bills are preparing for another AFC playoff game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, however, the first one in Orchard Park (the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen era). It's also Mahomes' first ever road playoff game, period.

The Chiefs are not the same offense that they were from 2018-2022. The 2023 team has had offensive struggles but they are in the AFC Divisional round based on their defense, which has been great all season.

The Bills are dealing with injuries though. These are the players who are nursing injuries, to some degree.

Rasul Douglas

Christian Benford

Tyrel Dodson

Gabe Davis

Taylor Rapp

Taron Johnson

Terrel Bernard

Baylon Spector

Sam Martin

Martin pulled his hamstring chasing down a blocked Tyler Bass field goal. He played the rest of the wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but because of Martin's injury, the Bills have brought back a familiar name.

The Bills have signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad.

Haack played for the Bills in 2021. He spent the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, and last year with the Indianapolis Colts. He hasn't played in 2023.

Haack is known by Bills fans for having shorter than desired punts, but he is a good holder and has worked with Tyler Bass. That is likely why he's back and could play on Sunday vs. the Chiefs.

We wait to see what the injury report looks like today.

