Buffalo Bills Trade Star WR Stefon Diggs to Houston Texans

The Buffalo Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft pick compensation, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The Bills will receive a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) in exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Texans acquired that pick from the Vikings when they traded their 2024 first-round pick to Minnesota last month.

The trade comes a day after Diggs responded to a social media user's declaration that he wasn't essential to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success by replying, "You sure?"

It's the latest win-now move for the Texans, who are surrounding quarterback C.J. Stroud with veteran talent this offseason.

The Texans traded for running back Joe Mixon last month, acquiring him from the Cincinnati Bengals and then signing him to a three-year, $27 million extension.

Last season, Diggs had repeatedly publicly expressed a commitment to the Bills and a desire to retire with the team. The three-time captain signed a four-year, $104 million contract extension in April 2022.

The Bills, meanwhile, have moved on from several veterans this offseason. Buffalo released cornerstone defensive players Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer and starting center Mitch Morse in salary cap moves. In addition, receiver Gabriel Davis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd signed with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

