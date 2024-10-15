Unbelievable Hail Mary TD Catch, But Bills Overcome The Goat
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were expecting to go into halftime against the New York Jets with a 10-point lead and all the momentum.
But he and the Bills overcame Rodgers' 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown throw as the first half ended to outlast the Jets 23-20 on Monday night and take early season control of the AFC East.
The loss was the third in a row for the Jets (2-4), who capped a tumultuous week during which coach Robert Saleh was fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich replaced him as the interim coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.
Normally reliable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two potential go-ahead field goals for the Jets, hitting the left upright on both.
Allen finished 19 of 25 for 215 yards. Rookie Ray Davis, filling in for the injured James Cook, ran for 97 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 55 yards.
Allen's 56th career TD run put him one behind O.J. Simpson for second in franchise history.
Up next: the Bills will host Tennessee on Sunday while the Jets play at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
