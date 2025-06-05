Sources: Aaron Rodgers Plans to Sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

At long last, we seemingly have a resolution in the Aaron Rodgers offseason saga.

Per ESPN.com:

PITTSBURGH -- Four-time MVP quarterbacks come to those who wait.

And wait. And wait.

Aaron Rodgers plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, ending months of uncertainty around his future and uniting the future Hall of Famer with a team that desperately needs a quarterback.

The news comes more than 80 days since the start of free agency and 70 days after Rodgers visited the Steelers. Sources told Schefter that Rodgers plans to fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and join the Steelers ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers emerged as a serious candidate to join the Steelers on the first day of the free-agent negotiating period in March, but he took a circuitous route to officially becoming a member of the organization.

Rodgers has been linked with the Steelers throughout the offseason, especially after Pittsburgh opted to let both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields leave as free agents. The Steelers also did not use a high draft pick on a quarterback in April, and were set to enter their mandatory offseason program with Mason Rudolph as their starter.

Rodgers, 41, has been a free agent since his split with the Jets earlier this offseason. The deal with Pittsburgh sets up a Week 1 showdown between Rodgers and the Jets, who will host the Steelers in their season opener.

After taking a visit to the team's practice facility on March 21, Rodgers remained in communication with the Steelers while weighing decisions about his future for more than two months.

"I wasn't stringing anyone along. I wasn't holding anyone hostage," Rodgers told the Pat McAfee Show in an appearance on April 17. "I was honest from the jump about where I was at mentally and some of the constraints I have in my life right now that warrant my attention.

The Steelers remained optimistic Rodgers would ultimately land in Pittsburgh throughout their pursuit of the four-time All-Pro.

The Steelers added to their quarterback room as they waited, reuniting with Rudolph after the former third-round pick spent a season in Tennessee.

And though the organization remained adamant Rodgers wouldn't affect their draft plans, the Steelers also bypassed quarterbacks in earlier rounds and waited until the sixth to select Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

While the Steelers constructed their roster and convened in Pittsburgh's south side practice facility for the start of voluntary offseason workouts, Rodgers held a throwing session in California with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, who Pittsburgh acquired in a trade with the Seahawks on the eve of free agency.

Rodgers also had an offer from the Giants, who ultimately pulled out of the mix when they signed Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal on March 25.

Rodgers also engaged in talks with the Vikings, but Minnesota has remained committed to keeping 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy on track to be the starting quarterback.