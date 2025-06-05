Report: GB Packers to Don ‘First of its Kind’ Helmet in 2025

The NFL over the years has been strict on helmet policy, but a recent ease in rules has allowed teams to explore new and innovative ideas.

The Green Bay Packers used to be able to wear brown helmets with their throwbacks, but that was recently outlawed leaving the Packers with just a plain yellow helmet to work with.

Last season, the Packers debuted a sleek-looking white helmet for a 'throwback' game:

Get our free mobile app

This season, something even more unique (and traditional) could be on the way.

Per AcmePackingCompany.com:

Earlier this offseason, it was announced that the Green Bay Packers will receive a new set of uniforms in 2026 with Nike’s new “NFL Rivalries” campaign. Now, Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.Net is reporting that the Packers will also have a new helmet in 2025, separate from their NFL Rivalries set next year. Lind states that the belief is that the Packers are “on the verge of wearing the first airbrushed helmet in NFL history, one that mimics the yellow leather helmets the franchise wore in 1950.” Football teams have worn airbrushed “leather” helmets in the past, with the University of Illinois probably doing it the best recently.

That's right, a mimicked leather helmet could be in the works for the team from Titletown.

READ MORE: Packers HC LaFleur Comments on Iowa Alum Van Ness' Progress

Here's a look at what Illinois recently did to give you a taste of what might be coming down the pike:

We'll have to wait and see what's next for the Packers and the rest of the league as we seemingly re-enter an era of eased regulations around jerseys and helmets.

Source: Acme Packing Company

Cities That Have Hosted the NFL Draft in the Last 60 Years Gallery Credit: Bert Remien