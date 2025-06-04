Packers HC LaFleur Comments on Iowa Alum Van Ness’ Progress

The Green Bay Packers need a big season from former Iowa Hawkeye pass rusher Lukas Van Ness.

The team opted to address a need a wide receiver two times in the first three rounds of April's NFL Draft and left themselves a question mark at pass rusher.

Green Bay certainly has some studs at the position, including former first rounder Rashan Gary, but its a more recent first rounder that the team is relying on to have a breakout season.

Get our free mobile app

When Van Ness was taken in the first round just a few years ago, the need for him to have a massive impact immediately wasn't severe. It is now.

Miami Dolphins v Green Bay Packers Getty Images loading...

The team had Preston Smith on the roster then, and now, Van Ness is up to bat.

READ MORE: Packer Legend Charles Woodson Buys 0.1% Stake in Browns

The former Hawkeye is currently listed as a starter on the team's depth chart, and will be relied upon heavily to anchor one side of the defensive line. Van Ness has yet to make a start in his NFL career.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur commented this week on Van Ness' progress and confidence he's displayed thus far this offseason ahead of the critical campaign:

"“I just think there’s a different confidence level with him,” LaFleur said. Reporters at Tuesday’s practice noted that Van Ness took some reps on the interior and LaFleur was asked if that’s part of the defensive plan for this season. “Yeah, I think situationally you can do that,” LaFleur said. “I think in known passing situations there’s some thought around that. A lot of it’s gonna be just dependent on everybody else, as well.”

Van Ness has played in all 34 regular season games since entering the league, and has tallied 7 sacks. This past season, he played 39% of the defensive snaps, up from 33% as a rookie in 2023.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Iowa State Cyclone Alumni in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien