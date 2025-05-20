Packer Legend Charles Woodson Buys 0.1% Stake in Browns

Charles Woodson was one of the most impactful free agent signings in Green Bay Packers history and also made quite the impact with the Oakland Raiders throughout his career.

The Michigan Wolverine alum grew up in Ohio and has been approved as a limited partner in the Cleveland Browns ownership group as of Tuesday.

Per ProFootballTalk:

An Ohio native and the state’s “Mr. Football” in 1994, Woodson is the first minority owner added since Jimmy and Dee Haslam became the team’s controlling owners in 2012. “Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League. In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio." With the transaction being approved, Woodson now owns 0.1 percent of the Browns.

Woodson now joins the ranks of former NFL players to take on an ownership role with a franchise following their career. We recently saw Tom Brady do the same with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Woodson played in the NFL from 1998-2015, was a 9-time Pro Bowler, and was inducted in Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

