New York Jets Activating Aaron Rodgers To Practice

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play again this season, the New York Jets confirmed Wednesday, but he will continue to practice.

With Rodgers' 21-day practice window due to close, the Jets decided to activate Rodgers to the 53-man roster for the final three games. It's a victory of sorts for Rodgers, who had attempted to return from Achilles surgery faster than any player in NFL history. Symbolically, this will allow him to be part of the team, but it's also unusual because he is taking up a roster spot.

Coach Robert Saleh made it clear there is no chance of Rodgers getting into a game.

"No, no, no, he's not [playing]," Saleh said.

Saleh said the Jets (5-9), out of playoff contention, have enough roster flexibility to make this move.

It means they have four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster: Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Brett Rypien. Wilson, injured in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins, remains in the concussion protocol, but there is still a chance he could play Sunday against the Washington Commanders, Saleh said.

Rodgers, 40, has practiced six times over the past three weeks, impressing teammates and coaches with his rapid recovery from Sept. 13 surgery. It was always considered a long shot that he would make it back for a game. If the team didn't activate him, leaving him on injured reserve, Rodgers wouldn't have been permitted to practice.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of Week 1, sending the Jets into a tailspin.

