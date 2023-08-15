Former Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook Signs With New York Jets

Get our free mobile app

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is planning to sign a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, was released on June 8 after four straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The move gives Aaron Rodgers another proven playmaker and comes after the veteran quarterback volunteered to take a $35 million pay cut, creating financial flexibility to sign big-ticket players such as Cook.

The veteran running back visited the Jets last month, spending almost a full day at their facility.

With No. 1 back Breece Hall returning from ACL surgery, the Jets wanted to bolster their backfield with an accomplished runner. They maintained a steady interest in Cook, with coach Robert Saleh saying recently, "Obviously, you don't want to say no to a great player."

Cook is still at least a week away from being able to practice as he recovers from shoulder surgery he underwent in February, a source told Schefter. His arrival to New York also will be delayed as he's expecting to become a first-time father soon.

Cook is another high-profile player for the Jets, who revamped their traditionally moribund offense by trading for Rodgers, signing wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, and changing coordinators.

