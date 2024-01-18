Former Minnesota Viking Dalvin Cook Set to Make Ravens Debut

Things didn't do so well for the majority of the season for veteran running back Dalvin Cook.

The former Minnesota Vikings standout inked a deal late this offseason with the New York Jets, and it's safe to say it didn't work out.

The Jets battled injuries throughout the season, including losing veteran Quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the opener, and the team finished 7-10. Cook tallied only 214 rushing yards and failed to get into the endzone as a Jet.

Get our free mobile app

The Jets granted Cook his release late in the season in order to give him an opportunity to join a contender, and that he did. Cook signed on with the Baltimore Ravens as a part of the team's practice squad and has since been elevated to the active roster.

Reports indicate that this weekend, we are likely to see Cook debut in a different shade of purple in the Ravens backfield:

The Ravens signaled that things were moving in that direction on Wednesday when they waived Melvin Gordon off the active roster and head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at a Thursday press conference that Cook “will be in there” against Houston.

Cook will look to provide an added boost to a backfield that has lost their fair share of players to injury this season. Early on, the team lost starting running back JK Dobbins to a season-ending injury, and later lost rookie standout Keaton Mitchell as well.

Now, Cook will aim to rekindle some of his old magic as he takes his talents to the NFL Divisional Round.

In his career, Cook has played in 3 playoff games, tallying 172 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 52 carries.

Cook's third team could perhaps earn him a trip to the big game, as the Ravens are currently the betting favorite from the AFC to represent the conference in the Super Bowl in early February.

Sources: Dalvin Cook Stats - Pro Football Reference and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather