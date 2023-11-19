Bills and Jets Get Into a Huge Fight After Sunday’s Game

Get our free mobile app

The Buffalo Bills got back on track against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Bills dominated the second half of the game, winning 32-6. Bill's defense stifled the Jets' struggling offense, which could not produce anything productive in the passing game.

Outside of a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not turn the ball over and threw for two touchdowns; one being an 81-yard touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver, Khalil Shakir. That was also the longest play for the Bills offense this season.

Interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady impressed in his first game by calling plays, utilizing the middle part of the field, designing QB runs, and allowing the run game to take shape.

The Jets had a frustrating day, and that frustration clearly showed itself in the second half.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardener threw Stefon Diggs to the ground and Dion Dawkins was involved with multiple Jets defensive linemen in the fourth quarter. That tension extended into the tunnel at Highmark Stadium, as the Bills and Jets got into a fight after the game.

Nobody was injured during the pushing and shoving, but it's evident that the Bills and Jets have some bad blood. Dawkins said after the game that the Jets have "disrespectful players."

The win places the Bills a half-game back of an AFC playoff spot, with a much-needed win vs. an AFC and division opponent. The loss likely means the Jets now have to win out to make the postseason.

The Bills face their toughest test of the season, as they travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday.

