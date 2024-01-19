Buffalo Bills Rule Out 4 Key Players Sunday vs. the Chiefs

We're just over 48 hours from the AFC Divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams since the 2020 season and the third in the postseason. This will be the first time that Patrick Mahomes has played a road playoff game and the first time this Mahomes-led Chiefs team has played a game with fans at Highmark Stadium.

This game is one that all NFL fans have been hoping for since the regular season. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is the new Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. It's riveting television and this game should be an amazing viewing experience.

The Bills are dealing with injuries, however, and on Friday morning, head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out four key players.

Get our free mobile app

Gabe Davis (knee), Taylor Rapp (calf), Christian Benford (knee) and Baylon Spector (back) have all been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game vs. the Chiefs.

This is bad news for the Bills but there is some good news and hope for others.

Despite being carted off against the Steelers in the wild card round, linebacker Terrel Bernard has not been ruled out. McDermott said he won't practice on Friday but they will see how he feels later today and on Saturday. There's hope he can play.

Taron Johnson remains in concussion protocol but there's still hope he will clear in time to play. It's looking more and more like Tyrel Dodson and Rasul Douglas will play, both have been limited in practice, but we still don't know yet.

Lastly, there's punter Sam Martin. If he cannot play with his pulled hamstring, then the Bills would rely on Matt Haack, who they brought back to the practice squad. He was the Bills punter in 2021 and has worked with kicker Tyler Bass.

The game will be a cold one. Temperatures will be in the teens on Sunday evening. Kickoff is 6:30 pm on CBS.

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up. Gallery Credit: Clay Moden