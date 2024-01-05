Miami Dolphins Confirm That Star Defensive Player Out vs. Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills had a walkthrough practice on Friday, as they will travel tomorrow to Miami. Bills play at the Dolphins in a game that will decide who wins the AFC East.

The only player listed as questionable for the Bills is center Mitch Morse, who is dealing with an illness. There is optimism that he would be ready in time, however.

As for the Dolphins, their injury report is as long as a CVS or Walgreens receipt.

Edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are out for the season, as well as center Connor Williams.

Get our free mobile app

On Friday, Miami ruled out another important starter.

Cornerback Xavien Howard won't play with an ankle injury.

That isn't a surprise but still a huge blow to a Miami defense who has had their troubles lately on defense.

As for other injuries, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert are both listed as questionable. Neither played last week and both haven't practiced until Friday, where both players were limited.

The Bills have put up great offensive numbers in their matchups with Miami since 2019. That includes a 48-20 win in week 4 back in early October. The Bills' passing game must take advantage of the injuries to Phillips, Chubb and Howard.

There's a good chance that cornerback Jalen Ramsey will shadow Stefon Diggs, which would go against what Dolphins' defensive coordinator Vic Fangio typically likes to do. With the injury to Howard and the importance of the game, that might be the plan, which hopefully frees up other receivers for Buffalo; such as Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.

Kickoff is 8:20 pm on Sunday night.

Things Sad Bills Fans Say After Disappointing Losses Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames Gallery Credit: Brett Alan