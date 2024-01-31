Back in Blue! South Dakota Alum Streveler Signs with Winnipeg

Chris Streveler has had a very memorable pro football career. After a Grey Cup title with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers back in 2019, he took aim at the NFL.

After stints with the Cardinals, Ravens, Dolphins, and Jets, Streveler then took his talents to the broadcast booth.

This past season, he was involved on USD Coyote Football broadcasts, and was still in search of his next pro opportunity.

Beloved by the city of Winnipeg since helping bring home the Grey Cup in 2019, Streveler is back with the Blue Bombers as of Wednesday:

It's huge news for a quarterback that brings his own unique style and substance both on and off the field.

He's a blast to watch, and Winnipeg fans know exactly what they're getting. In 2 seasons with the Blue Bombers in 2018 and 2019, Streveler threw for 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, and also added over 1,100 yards rushing and 22 scores on the ground.

Winnipeg has been to four consecutive Grey Cup Title Games (winning twice), and are coming off of a 14-4 finish to last season where they finished as runners up to Montreal.

Winnipeg has won double digit games in every season dating back to 2015.

Streveler joins Zach Collaros, Dakota Prukop, and Eric Barriere as quarterbacks on the current roster. Collaros was the starter last season, tossing 33 touchdowns on the season.

Source: BlueBombers.com and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Twitter