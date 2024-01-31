Back in Blue! South Dakota Alum Streveler Signs with Winnipeg

Back in Blue! South Dakota Alum Streveler Signs with Winnipeg

Dave Eggen/Inertia

Chris Streveler has had a very memorable pro football career. After a Grey Cup title with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers back in 2019, he took aim at the NFL.

After stints with the Cardinals, Ravens, Dolphins, and Jets, Streveler then took his talents to the broadcast booth.

This past season, he was involved on USD Coyote Football broadcasts, and was still in search of his next pro opportunity.

Get our free mobile app

Beloved by the city of Winnipeg since helping bring home the Grey Cup in 2019, Streveler is back with the Blue Bombers as of Wednesday:

It's huge news for a quarterback that brings his own unique style and substance both on and off the field.

He's a blast to watch, and Winnipeg fans know exactly what they're getting. In 2 seasons with the Blue Bombers in 2018 and 2019, Streveler threw for 19 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, and also added over 1,100 yards rushing and 22 scores on the ground.

Winnipeg has been to four consecutive Grey Cup Title Games (winning twice), and are coming off of a 14-4 finish to last season where they finished as runners up to Montreal.

Winnipeg has won double digit games in every season dating back to 2015.

Streveler joins Zach Collaros, Dakota Prukop, and Eric Barriere as quarterbacks on the current roster. Collaros was the starter last season, tossing 33 touchdowns on the season.

Source: BlueBombers.com and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Twitter

35 Movies That Take Place in South Dakota

When it comes to South Dakota and Hollywood, we've seen our fair share of films that have used our state as the backdrop for a number of productions over the years. They may not have always filmed here, but movie folk love to set stories here.

We're all familiar with the blockbusters like 1990's Dances With Wolves, 1959's North By Northwest, and more recently, 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets. But our state's life on the big screen goes back nearly 100 years.

According to IMDb, it all started with Courtin' Wildcats, a 1929 film which, like so many of the 29 films on this list, is a Western set in the time before South Dakota became a state in 1889.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Harkness/B1027.com

A Survival Guide For Your First Winter in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the rest of the Sioux Empire (AKA southeastern South Dakota) are welcoming thousands of new residents every year.


Many of you new folks will be experiencing your first eastern South Dakota winter. While it doesn't usually get as bad as our Dakota friends up north, I speak from experience when I say it can get a little rough.


So, to help ease you into winter in Sioux Falls and South Dakota here are some winter survival tips:

Gallery Credit: RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

10 Small-Town South Dakota Restaurants That Are Worth The Drive

The Sioux Empire is full of restaurants that are long-known to be local favorites.

Sure, they might be a short drive from home, but you won't regret the experience at these hometown mainstays.

Here are 10 of the best small-town restaurants in South Dakota.


Gallery Credit: Andy Gott

Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, blue bombers, bombers, Canada, Canadian Football League, CFL, Chris Streveler, Coyotes, Football, free agent, grey cup, Minnesota, MVFC, New York Jets, NFL, quarterback, SD, signed, south dakotac, USD Coyotes, Vermillion, winnipeg, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls