Chargers Snap Jets’ 3-game Win Streak On MNF

Get our free mobile app

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Los Angeles Chargers improved to .500 on Monday night, topping the New York Jets 27-6 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped, as they were held without a touchdown.

On Monday night, the Chargers faced a Jets squad boasting one of the best defenses in the league and wins over Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The Chargers won their second straight game thanks to an explosive first quarter, during which they went up by 14 points and exhibited dominant defensive line play that never let the Jets get close.

The Jets (4-4) lost three fumbles, allowed eight sacks and continued their bad form on third down (3-of-17). They wasted another sterling performance by the defense, which recorded five sacks.

Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for two scores and Joey Bosa and Los Angeles’ defense stifled Zach Wilson and the Jets’ bumbling offense.

“The defense played terrific today, came up with some big stops and got a lot of turnovers,” Herbert said. “Offensively, we can move the ball better. We did a good job not turning the ball over. We had a couple punts and a few miscues, but those are things that we could fix.”

Wilson and the Jets couldn’t get anything going despite facing the NFL’s worst-ranked passing defense. Wilson was 33 of 49 for 263 yards, and New York went 3 for 17 on third downs and 0 for 2 in the red zone.

Herbert got his 1,500th career completion in his 57th game, besting the record shared by Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford, who did it in their 62nd games.

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman