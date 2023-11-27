Minnesota Vikings Announce Justin Jefferson’s Status for MNF

Justin Jefferson is nearing a return to the football field following a hamstring injury.

Will he return tonight for Monday Night Football against the Bears? Don't plan on it.

According to Pro Football Talk, Jefferson will miss another game, putting him on track to return following the team's bye week:

Jefferson will not be active tonight, according to multiple reports. The Vikings will be on their bye next week, and their next game is Sunday, December 10 against the Raiders. It appears likely that Jefferson will make his return then.

It's a big game tonight against the Bears not in terms of the matchup, but in terms of its importance for the Vikings playoff chances. If Minnesota were to lose, they'd drop to 6-6 and would be right on the edge of playoff contention.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 tonight from US Bank Stadium, where the Bears look for a much-needed win as they enter at 3-8 overall.

Jefferson had been remarkably healthy thus far in his career prior to this season, but has now missed the team's last 6 (now 7) games with the hamstring issue.

Jefferson has hauled in 36 catches this season for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It appears that we are still in wait-and-see mode with the return of JJ, but it's likely that we will see him in Week 14 when the Vikings face off with the Raiders.

Sources: Pro Football Talk and Pro Football Reference (Stats)

