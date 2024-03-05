Minnesota Vikings Could Soon Reunite with LB Eric Kendricks

Minnesota Vikings Could Soon Reunite with LB Eric Kendricks

The Minnesota Vikings and their fans were sad to see Eric Kendricks depart the team last offseason.

Now, the Chargers released the 32-year-old veteran on Tuesday, and he could be a candidate for a return to the team.

Depending upon the team's future plans at linebacker, Kendricks could be a low-cost and familiar option in Minnesota.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Chargers announced on Tuesday that they’ve released Eric Kendricks.

 

Kendricks, 32, signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles last offseason. He appeared in 15 games with 14 starts, registering 117 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, six passes defensed, and 3.5 sacks.

It was far from a down year for Kendricks, who appears to be the victim of roster restructuring under a new GM and Head Coach.

Over the course of his career, Kendricks has amassed over 1,000 total tackles, 9 interceptions and 5 forced fumbles.

A reunion may not end up being in the cards, but it's a fun thought given the Vikings' need at the position and Kendricks' surprising sudden availability on the open market.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

