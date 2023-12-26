MNF Christmas Triple Header, Raiders, Eagles, Ravens

Get our free mobile app

Baltimore Ravens 30 San Francisco 49ers 12

The Baltimore Ravens intercepted San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy four times and used a 17-point third-quarter blitz to pull away to a 33-19 victory Monday night at Levi's Stadium.

Baltimore moved to an NFL-best 12-3, using two quick third-quarter touchdowns to turn a 16-12 halftime lead into a decisive 30-12 advantage. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made an MVP statement against the 49ers (11-4), throwing for 252 yards and two touchdown passes while adding 45 yards on the ground.

Sam Darnold rallied the 49ers to a fourth-quarter touchdown after replacing an injured Purdy, but it was too little, too late.

Philadelphia 33 New York 25

As quarterback Jalen Hurts' postgame news conference wrapped up Monday night following the Eagles' 33-25 win over the New York Giants, members of the media and Eagles staffers were wishing each other a merry Christmas, to which Hurts quipped as he walked out of the room: "Is it Christmas?"

It was certainly not festive inside the locker room even though the Eagles had snapped a three-game losing streak. Much of the frustration was being felt on the offensive side of the ball after some untimely miscues nearly cost Philadelphia another win.

The Eagles generated nearly 500 yards of offense against New York.

Philadelphia has looked vulnerable of late but at 11-4, it has the NFC East title in its sights and is pushing for a top seed in the NFC with games against the Cardinals (3-12) and Giants (5-10) remaining.

Las Vegas Raiders 20 Kansas City Chiefs 14

Zamir White, making his second straight start in place of injured All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs, promised his Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen that he would buy them each a pair of Nike Jordans if he went over 100 yards rushing Monday.

White had run for more than 28 yards in a game only once in his brief career, so it seemed a safe bet.

Then he rumbled for 145 yards on 22 carries, and his 43-yard burst up the right side at Arrowhead Stadium with 2:35 to play iced the Raiders' 20-14 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.