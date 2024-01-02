Former Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Released by NY Jets

The Dalvin Cook-New York Jets marriage has come to an end.

The Minnesota Vikings were questioned when they parted ways with the veteran Running back this offseason, and now it appears that they were right to have done so.

Cook, who rushed for nearly 6,000 yards in 6 seasons in Minnesota, was cut on June 9th by the team.

Get our free mobile app

The New York Jets, with a fresh quarterback and tons of hype around the season came calling, and Cook ultimately signed on with the team in August.

Unfortunately, the season went far from expected for the veteran and the team, as New York currently sits at 6-10 with just one game remaining.

The Jets are doing the right thing by Cook, who hopes to sign on with a contender:

The hope is for Cook to catch on with a team going to the playoffs and he will be subject to waivers once his departure from the Jets becomes official. According to multiple reports, Cook will forfeit his remaining guaranteed money in order to facilitate the move. His deal called for a guaranteed $5.8 million salary this year.

Cook was ineffective this year in a backup role to Breece Hall, tallying 214 rushing yards and 78 receiving yards with 0 touchdowns.

Who knows what is ahead in Cook's career, but the hope is we will see him in the coming weeks in a reserve role on a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather