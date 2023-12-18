Some important questions were answered on Monday Night Football. Geno Smith didn't play. Drew Lock did. The Seahawks once again beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The new question: Is there a Quarterback Controversy in Seattle?

In Week 15 of the NFL Season this Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadephia Eagles had some very important implications. The Eagles came into the Emerald City having clinched a playoff berth and were atop the NFC East following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they came into Lumen Field with a four-game losing streak, a record of 6-7 which had them on the outside looking in for a playoff spot unless they could win their final four games. Sure, the Hawks under Pete Carroll had never lost against the defending NFC Champs, but the odds-makers were sure this was not going to be a contest. Well, the experts were wrong and the Seahawks hammered out a Win.

The Difference in the Game = Turnovers.

The Seahawks had some solid performances from several players on both sides of the ball. Drew Lock looked sharp and the O Line got it done tonight. Receivers made big plays when it counted and the running game was solid.

The Seahawks' defense came into the game being ranked 28th overall in the league. That's not a designation the Hawks are familiar with and they seemed to rise to the Primetime occasion to prove naysayers wrong. The difference in this game was the turnover ratio -- Eagles 2 - Seahawks 0.

The Seahawks' Remaining Schedule is Favorable

Next up - the Hawks travel to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Christmas Eve. Catch all the action beginning with the pregame show on Sunday at 8 am and kickoff at 10 am on Newstalk 1280 & 101.3 KIT.

The following week on New Year's Eve, the Seahawks host the Pittsburgh Steelers and wrap up the season the first weekend in January as they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals.

