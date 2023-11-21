Philadelphia Eagles Get Super Bowl Revenge

Get our free mobile app

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles got their Super Bowl LVII revenge on "Monday Night Football" with a 21-17 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It marked coach Andy Reid's first loss to his former team and center Jason Kelce's first win over his brother, Travis Kelce.

The Eagles escaped Arrowhead with a gritty 21-17 win. And while it doesn't alter what happened in Super Bowl LVII, it does put Philadelphia in a great position as it makes a push for a return trip to the championship game.

The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third straight game Monday night.

The Eagles maintain the best record in football (9-1) despite tests from playoff-caliber teams like the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Chiefs in recent weeks.

Philadelphia came in as the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL (66.3 YPG) but got gashed for 121 yards in the first half alone.

The Chiefs led 17-7 at halftime but, like in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos and Week 9 against the Dolphins, failed to score in the final two quarters.

On second-and-10 with just under two minutes to go, Mahomes threw a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that would have been the go-ahead score, but the ball went through the receiver's hands.

Hurts finished 14-of-22 with 150 yards passing and rushed for two of the Eagles' touchdowns.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta