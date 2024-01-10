Pete Carroll Out in Seattle as HC, to Move to Advisory Role

SEATTLE -- After 14 seasons, 10 playoff appearances and the franchise's lone Super Bowl championship, Pete Carroll is out as Seahawks coach and will move into an advisory role, team owner Jody Allen announced Wednesday.

Allen said in a statement that the decision was made "after thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise."

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community," Allen said. "His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward."

The Seahawks are expected to be interested in, among others, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Quinn served as a Seahawks assistant from 2009 to 2010 and was their defensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014.

The role change comes after Carroll said in his postgame news conference Sunday, and reiterated Monday in a radio interview, that he intended to return as coach for the 2024 season.

"I plan to be coaching this team," Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM. "I told you that I love these guys, and that's what I would like to be doing and see how far I can go. I'm not worn out. I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching, and there's a lot of area for improvement."

The Seahawks ended their season Sunday with a win over the Arizona Cardinals but missed out on a wild-card berth with a 9-8 record. They got off to a 5-2 start that briefly had them in first place in the NFC West, but a second-half skid doomed their playoff hopes.

That second-half stretch included the Seahawks' only four-game losing streak of the Carroll era. Among those losses was a 31-13 blowout on Thanksgiving night at the hands of the division rival San Francisco 49ers, who have beaten the Seahawks five straight times (including last season's wild-card round) by a combined score of 148-72. The Seahawks also lost 37-3 to the Baltimore Ravens in November, their second-worst margin of defeat under Carroll.

Hired by the Seahawks in 2010, Carroll had the fourth-longest tenure with his current team of any head coach, behind Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh. At 72, Carroll had been the NFL's oldest head coach for several years but had given zero indications that he was getting close to retirement. The five-year extension he signed in 2020 put him under contract with the Seahawks through the 2025 season.

Carroll exits as the winningest coach in Seahawks history, with a record of 137-89-1 and 10 playoff victories. Including his head-coaching stints with the New York Jets and the New England Patriots, his career record of 181-131-1 puts him 13th in NFL history in regular-season and playoff wins. Along with Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, Carroll is one of only three coaches to win both a college national championship and a Super Bowl.