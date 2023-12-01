Cowboys Offensive Machine Rolls Over Seahawks

Get our free mobile app

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" to open the NFL's Week 13.

Heading into the contest, quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb had the Cowboys' offense humming, while cornerback DaRon Bland had become a pick-six machine. Meanwhile, Seattle's offense had been struggling, as quarterback Geno Smith and receiver DK Metcalf had connected for one touchdown since Week 4.

Prescott threw three touchdown passes and the Cowboys won their 14th consecutive home game, rallying to beat the Seahawks 41-35 on Thursday night.

Describe the game in two words: Penalty fest. Penalties were not that that big of a deal for the Cowboys for a lot of the season, but through three quarters Thursday, they were flagged eight times for 122 yards.

Pete Carroll candidly voiced his displeasure with the officiating in his team's loss Thursday night, including what he called an "error" on a pivotal play in the first half.

Carroll was also upset over what he viewed as over-officiating in the NFL. The two teams combined for 19 penalties and 257 penalty yards.

"It's unfortunate that it feels like there was a whole 'nother factor in this game," Carroll said unprompted to open his postgame news conference. "I don't know, you guys saw it a lot better than I did, but there was just way too many penalties in this game, for both sides. We've got to get out of that kind of football."

Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes to D.K. Metcalf, including a 73-yarder, as the Seahawks (6-6) got their offense going. But Seattle couldn't avoid a third consecutive loss to drop to .500 for the first time since splitting its first two games of the season.

Bland made history with his fifth pick-six of the season on Thanksgiving versus Washington, but he was targeted more by the Commanders than in any other game. Thursday was a continuation. In the first half, Seattle completed 6 of 7 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns when Bland was the nearest defender.

Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey kicked four field goals to extend the 28-year-old rookie’s NFL record to 26 consecutive makes to start a career.

