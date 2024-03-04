Broncos Country, Good Bye. Denver Cuts Veteran QB Wilson

It's happening. The Denver Broncos are severing ties with veteran Quarterback Russell Wilson following two up and down years with the team.

The writing has been on the wall for some time, but the news became official on Monday afternoon.

Wilson will now begin his search for a new team and possibly a new opportunity to be a starter elsewhere.

Get our free mobile app

Wilson, who just turned 35 years old, just finished his second season in Denver with the Broncos under first-year Head Coach Sean Payton.

Wilson completed better than 66% of his passes for 3,070 yards and 26 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions.

He was not the problem last year, but his career in Denver will surely be remembered as a colossal disappointment. The Broncos traded several starting caliber players along with premium draft picks to Seattle to acquire him following the 2021 season.

Per ESPN.com:

By releasing Wilson, the Broncos will take on $85 million in "dead money'' charges against its salary cap over the next two seasons. The Broncos benched Wilson with two games left in the regular season. The Broncos went 1-1 in those games with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in two of their four lowest-scoring outputs of the season -- 16 points in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers and 14 points in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

It's a full scale changing of the guard on the way in Denver.

The Broncos as an organization have been downright bad since winning Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

Since that time, Denver has yet to make another playoff appearance, and their best record came in 2016 when they finished 9-7.

This past season, Denver showed signs of improvement in an 8-9 finish, but it simply isn't good enough in a division that contains the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Source: ESPN.com and List of Broncos Seasons - Wikipedia

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather